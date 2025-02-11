vivo Y200 vs Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus – Who’s Dominating under Rs 60k Price Segment?

In Pakistan’s competitive smartphone market, the sub-Rs 60,000 segment offers a variety of options for consumers seeking value without compromising on essential features. Two notable contenders that have been launched recently in this price bracket are the vivo Y200 4G and the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus. This article provides an in-depth comparison of these devices, focusing on different aspects including design, performance, display quality, camera capabilities, etc, culminating in a verdict to guide potential buyers.

So, let’s start with the Design and build quality.

Design and Build Quality

The vivo Y200 4G features a sleek and lightweight design, with a plastic back and plastic frame—a common cost-cutting measure in budget phones. The device is slim at 7.8mm thickness and weighs around 190g, making it comfortable to hold, however, the use of glossy plastic gives it a more premium appearance but at the expense of durability. Despite vivo’s marketing efforts, the phone lacks a glass back or any reinforced materials, making it prone to scratches and fingerprints. If not used with a case, smudges quickly accumulate, reducing its aesthetic appeal. The build quality feels decent but not particularly sturdy, however, there is IP64 dust and water resistance that protects the phone from dust and water splashes.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus also features a plastic construction, but with a textured back panel that not only adds a unique look but also improves grip. Unlike the vivo Y200 4G, which has a smooth finish, the Infinix phone offers a more practical approach, reducing the chances of accidental slips. However, this textured finish might not appeal to everyone, as some users prefer a more refined look. With dimensions of 168.7 x 76.5 x 8.9mm, the Hot 50 Pro Plus is noticeably larger and heavier at 205g, making it less comfortable for one-handed use. This added bulk could be an issue for users who prioritize sleek design. Moreover, the Hot 50 Pro+ comes with IP54 water and splash resistance, compared to the Y200’s IP64 rating.

If you prioritize sleekness, lightweight comfort, and better protection from dust and water splashes, then vivo Y200 4G is a better option. However, its glossy plastic back is prone to scratches and smudges, and the design feels a bit uninspired.

Performance

Under the hood, the vivo Y200 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 685 (6nm) chipset, coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is efficient for daily tasks such as browsing, social media, and moderate gaming, however, it struggles with high-end games and intensive multitasking. The Adreno 610 is an outdated GPU that cannot handle modern 3D games at high settings, resulting in frame drops and stutters.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G100 (6nm) chipset, paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This processor is noticeably more powerful than the Snapdragon 685, delivering better multitasking and gaming performance. The GPU is superior, allowing for comparatively smoother gameplay in PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, and other demanding titles. While it is still a budget processor, it handles workloads better than its Qualcomm counterpart.

Benchmark tests confirm this difference:

vivo Y200 4G: Geekbench 6 Multi-Core – 1524, AnTuTu Benchmark 10 – 351,859

Geekbench 6 Multi-Core – AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus: Geekbench 6 Multi-Core – 1957, AnTuTu Benchmark 10 – 436,283

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus outperforms the vivo Y200 4G significantly in both CPU and GPU performance, making it the better choice for gamers and power users.

Display

The vivo Y200 4G offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1B colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. This makes it one of the brightest displays in its segment, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility. The AMOLED technology delivers deep blacks, vibrant colors, and good contrast, making media consumption enjoyable. However, vivo disappointingly does not include HDR support, which is a missed opportunity for an otherwise excellent display.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus features a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display, also with 1B colors and a 120Hz refresh rate, but with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. While the size is slightly bigger, it falls short in brightness, making it less effective under direct sunlight. However, it has Gorilla Glass protection, unlike the vivo, adding a layer of durability. The colors and contrast are impressive, but the lower brightness levels and lack of HDR mean it lags behind its competitors.

Overall, vivo Y200 4G wins this round with its superior brightness, making it the better choice for outdoor usage and multimedia consumption. However, the difference is not dramatic unless you frequently use your phone in bright environments.

Camera Performance

The vivo Y200 4G has a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is 32MP. The main camera captures decent photos in daylight, with accurate colors and good sharpness. However, low-light performance is weak, with noticeable noise and a lack of detail. The 2MP depth sensor is essentially useless, adding no real value to portrait shots.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus also has a 50MP primary sensor, but with a brighter f/1.6 aperture, allowing it to capture better low-light shots. It includes a 2MP depth sensor and an auxiliary lens, though these additional cameras do not significantly enhance performance. The 13MP front camera comes with an LED flash, which improves low-light selfies, unlike the vivo. Additionally, video recording is better, supporting 1440p@30fps compared to vivo’s 1080p limit.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus delivers better camera performance, especially in low-light photography and video recording, making it the superior choice for photography enthusiasts.

Battery Life and Charging

Both phones come with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day battery life under normal usage. However, charging speeds are vastly different.

The vivo Y200 4G supports 80W fast charging, which can charge the phone to 80% in just 30 minutes. This makes it one of the fastest-charging phones in its category, a significant advantage for users who are always on the go.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus only supports 33W fast charging, which is far slower, reaching 50% in 26 minutes and taking nearly an hour for a full charge. While still reasonable, it cannot compete with the rapid charging speeds of the vivo.

For users who value fast charging, the vivo Y200 4G is the clear winner.

Software Experience

The vivo Y200 4G runs on Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14), which provides a cleaner UI with minimal bloatware. It also receives software updates more regularly than Infinix devices.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus uses XOS 14.5 (Android 14), which is infamous for excessive bloatware and aggressive RAM management, leading to occasional performance drops. Additionally, Infinix has only promised one major update, limiting long-term software support.

vivo’s Funtouch OS offers a better and smoother experience, making it the preferred choice for software stability.

Final Verdict – Which One Should You Buy?

After a thorough comparison, it’s clear that both the vivo Y200 4G and Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus bring strong features to the table, but they cater to slightly different user preferences. Let’s break it down further to help you make the best choice.

Category Vivo Y200 4G Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus Winner Design & Build IP64-rated, premium feel, solid build Lighter, Gorilla Glass protection but no IP rating vivo Y200 4G Display Brighter 1800 nits AMOLED, better outdoor visibility Good AMOLED but lower brightness (1300 nits) vivo Y200 4G Performance Snapdragon 685 (efficient but weaker GPU) Helio G100 (better for gaming & multitasking) Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus Cameras Good daylight shots but weak low-light performance Better low-light photography & video recording Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus Battery & Charging 80W fast charging (80% in 30 min) 33W fast charging (50% in 26 min) vivo Y200 4G Software Cleaner UI, better update support More bloatware, limited updates vivo Y200 4G

Overall Winner: vivo Y200 4G

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus excels in gaming performance and low-light photography, however, the vivo Y200 4G emerges as the better overall package thanks to its IP64 water and dust resistance, significantly brighter AMOLED display, ultra-fast 80W charging, and cleaner software experience. If your priority is gaming, performance, and camera flexibility, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus is a solid choice. However, if you want a more balanced phone with a premium build, a brighter display, faster charging, and better long-term software support, the Vivo Y200 4G is the superior option. For most users, the vivo Y200 4G delivers a more refined and reliable experience, making it the recommended choice in this price segment.

