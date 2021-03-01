Recently, Vivo has launched its entry-level smartphone, Y20s. The company claims that the phone has many amazing features at a very reasonable price. In this article, I am going to review Vivo Y20s. Let’s check out all the key features of the phone and see whether it is worth buying or not.

Price:

Vivo Y20s is available in Pakistan in a single variant. It will cost Rs. 29,999 for 4GB/128GB variant.

Vivo Y20s Review- Is it Worth Buying?

Camera:

The phone has come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The phone has come with a 13MP f/2.2, wide, PDAF camera. The other cameras are; 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). There is an LED flash as well. The other features of the camera include face detection, Geo-tagging, ISO, Panorama and HDR.

The resolution for the video is [email protected] It has an 8MP selfie camera. The picture and video quality of the phone are just okay. Overall, I am disappointed with its rear and front camera setup. There are other phones in the market with 48MP main camera in the same price range.

Anyhow, I will rate its camera 7/10.

Design and Display:

Vivo Y20s comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720-pixel. The phone comes with an Eye Protection Mode to filters out harmful blue light to protect your eyesight throughout the day. It has a plastic body and glass front.

The design is good and looks trendy while holding in hand. I will rate it 8/10

Chipset and Software:

The Y20s has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The chipset has the following configuration: Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) and a modest Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with Funtouch OS 10.5 support. Overall, the performance of the phone is good. The company claims that it has come with Multi Turbo 3.0 to handle different games by dissipating the heat and keeping the phone cool.

The performance of the phone is good. So, I will rate this feature 8/10

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come in a single storage option – 4/128GB. The Phone also comes with SDcard support. Many smartphones in the market under 30K price have almost the same storage option.

I will rate this feature 8/10

Battery:

The Y20s features a massive Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. Also, it comes with 18W fast charging support. Overall, the charging speed and the battery are amazing to run the phone without any worry.

I will also rate this feature 8/10

Connectivity:

Y20s has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, NFC, WLAN, Infrared and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Colours:

It is available in two stunning shades – Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

Some Strengths:

It has a massive 5000 mAh battery to keep your phone running all day long.

Its processor is also good which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 in terms of battery optimization.

It has 128 GB of storage option which is a bit impressive for an entry-level phone.

Some Weaknesses:

The first feature which disappoints me is its rear camera setup. It has a 13MP main and a pair of 2MP cameras which is really low. There are phones in the market with a 48MP main camera like Poco M3 and Redmi 9T etc

Similarly, it has an 8MP front camera, it should have at least 16MP selfie camera.

For a massive battery, the charging support is low. It has only 18W fast charging support. To charge such a gigantic battery, it will take a lot of time.

Final Verdict:

I am not impressed by this phone. There are many other options available in the market with impressive battery, camera and CPU performance. If you are a brand lover and want a Vivo phone under 30k then go for it.