vivo Y21 Review — Perfect Device at Pocket Friendly Budget

Smartphone users’ priorities have changed over the years, now every consumer wants an all-rounder device with no compromise on camera, hardware, memory or even style, all at an affordable budget. There is no other brand that understands all these changing needs better than vivo, the global smartphone manufacturing brand that is dominating the market with each new smartphone it releases. The recently launched vivo Y21 is a beast of a device in the budget bracket. And after putting the handset through multiple challenges and tests, we have compiled a list of reasons why the vivo Y21 should be on your bucket list.

Seamless Experience

When it comes to the processor and battery, the Y21 is a beast. vivo included a large 5000mAh battery with an 18W Fast-Charge capacity via its Type-C charging connection to offer a hassle-free experience. Y21 runs high-resolution games and streams HD movies without any lag. It also comes with a 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM and MediaTek Helio P35 CPU, which allows consumers to run numerous applications.

In addition to its big 64GB ROM, the smartphone supports a 1TB memory extension capability through an external SD card, allowing users to store all their files without worrying about running out of space.

Designed to Impress

The Y21 is a beautifully crafted smartphone, designed with stunning looks and a premium finish. The Y21 boasts an 8.0mm Super Slim body with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that provides a comfortable grip while also looking stylish and edgy, allowing users to access the device swiftly and conveniently.

With a premium 6.51″ HD+ Halo Display, the smartphone provides an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience on the smartphone. Even with all the heavy processor and battery, the smartphone remains substantially lighter in weight.

Stellar Camera Performance

Y21 boasts a stunning 13MP main camera that details every snap remarkably. It is also equipped with a 2MP macro camera that allows the user to capture the complexities of any picture/frame by focusing on the subject as close as 4cm allowing them to capture every tiny detail. There is also a bonus for all the selfie lovers, the 8MP front camera, supported by an inbuilt Pose Guide which assists users to capture exquisite selfies and portraits without feeling shy!

And that’s not at all, we put Y21 to every test and it aced it all. The smartphones’ camera captures high-resolution images in every single environment including low light situations. In terms of performance, the smartphone ran heavy apps and games for the entire day and Y21 performed without any buffer or lag. The Y21’s battery lasts for a long time on a single charge, and it charges quickly, thanks to the FastCharge Technology. Overall, this makes it the preferred choice and an all-rounder device.