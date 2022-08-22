Vivo Y22s Specs, Features & Price In Pakistan

The Vivo Y22s has recently been launched in Vietnam. This Vivo Smartphone is yet another member of the Vivo Y-series that is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The handset comes with many promising features. Today, in this blog, I’ll be jotting down Y22s’ specifications, features, and pricing. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

Vivo Y22s Specs & features

The highly anticipated Vivo Y22s comes with a 6.55-inch LCD panel that has the ability to produce an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. Together with an HD+ display, it flaunts a teardrop notch on the front as well. In addition to that, the screen of the handset has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a brightness of up to 530 nits, and a color gamut of 70 percent NTSC. Isn’t it amazing? Furthermore, Y22s offers an 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone’s rear shell is fitted with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. In order to take selfies, the Y22s has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Moreover, the back panel of the handset has a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro camera. In addition to all, the smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support to keep the lights on. It also offers connectivity features such as dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The newly launched handset measures 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.38mm and is around192 grams in weight.

Under the hood, the new member of the Y-series is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The smart[hone comes with 128 GB of built-in storage and a dedicated slot for adding a microSD card. It runs Android 12, which is customized with the FunTouchOS 12. The smartphone also sports a fingerprint scanner located on the right edge of the power button.

Vivo Y22s price and availability

The Vivo Y22s debuted in Vietnam with a price tag of VND 5,990,000 (~$256). Vivo Y22s Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 55,384. All the interested buyers can buy it in shades like Dark Blue and Yellow Green. However, there had been no words regarding the global availability of this smartphone yet.