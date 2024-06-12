Back in January, Vivo announced the Y28, and since then, there have been whispers about a new addition to the lineup: the Vivo Y28 4G, which has already received certification from the FCC. Adding to the excitement, another model, the Vivo Y28s 5G, has surfaced in the Geekbench online database, hinting at an imminent launch.

The Vivo Y28s 5G, identified by the model number V2346, achieved a single-core score of 599 and a multi-core score of 1,707 in Geekbench 6.3. This device will run on Android 14, layered with Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS 14. The benchmarked prototype has 8GB of RAM, though it is likely that Vivo will offer multiple configurations upon launch. Moreover. powering the Y28s 5G is a MediaTek chipset, presumably the Dimensity 6300, which debuted in April.

vivo Y28s 5G Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Further details about the Y28s 5G have been gleaned from various certifications worldwide, revealing that it will support 15W wired charging. This model appears to be a significant upgrade over the original Y28, serving as a potential successor just six months after its predecessor’s release. The inclusion of 5G connectivity and the latest MediaTek chipset suggests that Vivo is targeting users who seek more advanced features and faster internet speeds.

The Vivo Y28s 5G’s certification hints at a nearing launch date, though specific details are not clear yet. As Vivo continues to broaden its Y-series portfolio, the Y28s 5G stands out with its promise of improved performance and modern features. The focus on integrating the latest software and hardware indicates Vivo’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its users.

As we await the official launch, it is clear that Vivo is positioning the Y28s 5G to compete in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of affordability and high-end features. The transition from 4G to 5G in the Y28 series marks a significant step for Vivo, as it aims to cater to the growing demand for faster and more efficient mobile connectivity.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Vivo Y28s 5G as additional information becomes available. With its promising specifications and features, the Y28s 5G will be a strong contender in Vivo’s smartphone lineup, potentially attracting a wide range of consumers looking for a balanced and modern device.