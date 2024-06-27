Vivo Y28s 5G Goes Official: Check Out Its Specs

The highly anticipated Vivo Y28s 5G has officially launched in global markets. It is now listed on the company’s official website. The latest Vivo phone arrives as the successor to the Vivo Y27s, which was released last November. Packed with promising features, the Vivo Y28s 5G aims to provide a solid smartphone experience. Let’s dive into what this new device offers.

Vivo Y28s 5G Specs & Features

Display and Design:

The Vivo Y28s 5G boasts a 6.5-inch LCD featuring a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom chin. It comes with an HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 840 nits peak brightness. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and sports a rectangular rear camera module. Moreover, it carries an IP64 rating for water resistance.

Camera Capabilities:

On the rear, the Vivo Y28s 5G sports a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Additionally, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Moreover, the handset includes Night Mode and different built-in filters to improve photography.

Performance and Storage:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 powers the Vivo Y28s 5G. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It is pertinent to mention that the specs page indicates that the European, Malaysian, Taiwanese, and Thai markets will not include a bundled charger.

Software and Connectivity:

The Vivo smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. In terms of connectivity, the Y28s 5G offers dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G support, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability and Colors:

The Y28s 5G color options include Mocha Brown and Twinkle Purple. Vivo has not yet disclosed the pricing details of the variants. Anyhow, the smartphone is anticipated to attract considerable interest given its feature set. So let’s wait and watch until some official information regarding pricing and availability pops up.