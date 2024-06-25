vivo Y28s 5G Leaks – 8 GB RAM, 50 MP Camera & More

The vivo Y28s 5G has created a buzz in the market as it edges closer to its official release. Its recent appearance on the Google Play Console shows the ongoing research and development on the phone. After getting certifications from CQC and BIS, the latest leak from Paras Guglani has revealed its specs, colors, and renders.

Design & Display:

The design of the vivo Y28s 5G is simple with dual cameras housed in a square module. On the front side, there is a thin-bezel display along with a minimal punch-hole for the front camera. The size of the screen is 6.56 inches with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. However, it offers only a 720p HD+ resolution, which may disappoint some users.

Performance and Memory:

In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. There are two memory configurations for the phone, 6 GB RAM-128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM-256 GB ROM.

Camera:

For photography lovers, the camera setup incorporates a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP front camera. Other camera features include IP54 durability and an SD card slot for expandable storage.

Battery:

vivo Y28s 5G is equipped with a huge 5000 mAh battery. However, it only supports 15W charging capability which may be seen as a drawback by some users.

The specs show that the smartphone will be a budget 5G device. So we can expect it to be available for around PKR 50k-70k.

