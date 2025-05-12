vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor Design

vivo, has officially launched the vivo Y29 in Pakistan, the latest addition to its innovative and youth-focused Y series. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern users, the Y29 offers a compelling mix of stylish design, durable construction, and exceptional battery life, delivering outstanding value in its price segment.

With its premium Metallic High-Gloss Frame, the vivo Y29 is available in two stunning colors, Noble Brown and Elegant White. The slightly curved backplate, enhanced by a soft 3D shape, offers a comfortable grip and sophisticated look. The rear camera module is accentuated with Dynamic Light, adding not only aesthetic charm but also interactive functionality such as music sync, call alerts, and photo countdowns. The device also includes an Infrared Remote Control, allowing users to manage home appliances like TVs, ACs, and projectors with ease, a thoughtful feature for tech-savvy households in Pakistan.

A major highlight of the vivo Y29 is its massive 6500mAh battery, one of the largest in its class. Backed by vivo’s BlueVolt Technology, the device guarantees long-lasting usage ideal for extended browsing, gaming, and video streaming sessions. It also supports 44W FlashCharge for quick recharging and up to 4800 mAh reverse charging via a Type-C to Type-C cable, useful for powering up secondary devices. Features like Emergency Power Saving Mode and a five-year battery durability guarantee further cement its reliability in daily life.

Built for real-world durability, the Y29 comes with Anti-Drop Armor Design and Schott α Glass, making it more resistant to falls and external impact. It also features comprehensive dust and water resistance; the device always remains protected and functional.

Performance-wise, the vivo Y29 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 685 processor, combined with 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM and up to 128GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking across social media apps, gaming, and productivity tools. The 120Hz high refresh rate display, 1000 nits’ peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification offer an immersive, eye-friendly viewing experience, especially useful for long study sessions, video calls, and scrolling under bright sunlight.

For music lovers and content consumers, the dual stereo speakers with 400% audio boost create a loud and clear sound environment, perfect for gaming, watching dramas, or enjoying music without needing external speakers.

The camera setup includes a 50MP HD Main Camera, powered by AI features to ensure crisp and vibrant photos. The phone’s AI Erase helps users remove unwanted elements from shots, while AI Photo Enhance automatically improves brightness, sharpness, and color balance.

Smart features extend into productivity with tools like AI SuperLink for stable call connectivity in low-signal areas, Circle to Search for quick image-based searches, the Gemini Assistant for streamlined interactions, and Screen Translation, which helps users easily interpret content across different languages.

With its unmatched combination of design, durability, and dependable performance, the vivo Y29 is poised to become a top choice for tech-savvy consumers who want it all in one device, style, power, and practicality.

Price & Availability

vivo Y29 128 GB is priced at PKR 49,999 is now available across Pakistan, while the 256 GB variant priced at PKR 54,999 will be available on 17th May, 2025. With exclusive first-sale offers, flexible instalments plans, and special gift bundles available at select outlets, now is the perfect time for Pakistani users to upgrade their mobile experience.

From fast charging and smooth performance to creative tools and durable build, the vivo Y29 is built for real life, powerful, polished, and proudly made for the next generation of smartphone users in Pakistan.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y29 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y29 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

