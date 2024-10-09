Vivo Y300+ 5G To Arrive With Sleek Design, OLED & More

The upcoming Vivo Y300+ 5G is set to enter the lower mid-range smartphone market soon. About a month ago, leaks confirmed the device’s existence through the IMEI database, with model number “V2422.” However, a fresh leak by tech expert Abhishek Yadav has offered a more comprehensive picture of its specs and features.

According to Abhishek, the phone is rumored to arrive with a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution. This could be the same screen used in the Vivo Y200 Pro, launched earlier this year. The tech geek also revealed that the device might feature the Snapdragon 695 chipset, a lower-tier 5G processor. Moreover, the Y300+ is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the latter being on the lower side for some users. However, the inclusion of a microSD card will make up for the space.

In terms of cameras, it could reportedly feature a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup. The front side is expected to house a 32MP camera. However, one unique selling point of the phone that Abishek mentioned is the phone’s sleek body, which is just 7.49mm thick.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that the phone will arrive with a 5000mAh battery, with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo Y300+ 5G will be reportedly priced at around $285 (PKR 80,000) in Pakistan.

