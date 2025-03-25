vivo Y300 Pro+ and Y300 GT: Two Battery Monsters to Launch on March 31

vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the vivo Y300 Pro+, on March 31, 2025, in China. This launch date was initially leaked through a promotional poster, but it’s now officially confirmed by a vivo executive on Weibo, along with another poster showcasing the phone’s design and core specifications.

Let’s dive into what this new device has to offer!

Design and Colour Options

The leaked poster reveals that the vivo Y300 Pro+ will be available in three attractive colours. While the exact names of these colour variants remain unconfirmed, the visuals suggest a stylish, modern look aimed at appealing to a wide range of users.

One notable design feature is the circular camera island on the back, housing two rear cameras. Although vivo hasn’t officially detailed the camera specifications yet, the sleek design hints at a focus on photography — a common strength in vivo’s smartphone lineup.

Performance: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Power

Under the hood, the vivo Y300 Pro+ will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This processor is a good balance between performance and efficiency, making it suitable for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. It’s a solid choice for users who want a smooth smartphone experience without jumping to a high-end flagship model.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is built on a 4nm process, which helps improve power efficiency and heat management. This should translate to longer gaming sessions, smoother app performance, and better battery life — a combination that many mid-range phone buyers are likely to appreciate.

Massive Battery and Fast Charging

Battery life is a major highlight of the vivo Y300 Pro+. The phone will have a huge 7,300 mAh battery, promising all-day (or even two-day) battery life on a single charge. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or working on the go, this battery capacity ensures you won’t be reaching for a charger frequently.

Speaking of charging, the device supports 90W fast charging, allowing users to juice up the massive battery in a relatively short time. This is a big win for users who hate long charging times, especially considering the phone’s large battery capacity.

vivo Y300 GT: Another Device in the Pipeline

Alongside the Y300 Pro+, vivo will also launch the vivo Y300 GT on the same day. According to leaks, the GT variant will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 chipset — a powerful mid-range processor focused on performance and power efficiency.

The Y300 GT will sport an even larger 7,600 mAh battery, potentially setting a new benchmark for battery life in this segment. While more details about this device are yet to surface, it’s clear that vivo is doubling down on battery performance with both models.

Our Thoughts

The vivo Y300 Pro+ looks like an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market. With a powerful Snapdragon chipset, huge battery, and fast charging, it’s shaping up to be a solid all-rounder. The design also hints at a modern, premium feel — which could make it a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers looking for performance and style.

As we get closer to March 31, more details — particularly about the camera setup and global availability — are likely to emerge. For now, the vivo Y300 Pro+ is worth keeping an eye on, especially if you’re after a phone that combines longevity with performance.

