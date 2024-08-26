vivo Y300 Pro Leaks Reveal Major Upgrades Over Predecessor

The leaks for the upcoming vivo Y300 continue to pour in, while vivo has yet to officially unveil the smartphone. The new leaks from Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggest that the phone will arrive with a quad-curve display and a large powerful battery.

DCS posted about a vivo phone on Weibo featuring an equal-depth quad-curve screen. Though the post didn’t provide the name of the device, it hinted at a model that is mostly associated with vivo’s flagship X-series. DCS also clarified that this isn’t an X200 series device so we speculate it to be the Vivo Y300 Pro.

Along with the quad-curve display, the Y300 Pro is rumored to feature a center circular camera module and a titanium body. according to the leak. However, the most astonishing thing that the leak revealed is the 6000+ mAh battery, with some reports suggesting it could be as huge as 6500mAh.

The Y300 Pro is also expected to support 80W fast charging, as its 5G variant recently visited 3C listings. It is a major improvement over its predecessor’s 44W charging capability. Moreover, the leaked packaging for the device also hinted at the 6500mAh battery, further solidifying the claims.

As anticipation builds, the vivo Y300 Pro can prove to be a good addition to the mid-range segment of smartphones.

