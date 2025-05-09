The vivo lovers who are waiting for the new vivo smartphone at an affordable price, the wait is over. vivo has just announced a new smartphone, Y300GT. The new phone is an addition to the vivo Y300 series. Currently, the company has announced the phone in China. One thing worth mentioning here is that vivo has recently released the iQOO Z10 Turbo with similar specs. Now let’s talk about the key specs of vivo Y300GT.

First of all, the phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED (FHD+ 144Hz) display with 5,500 nits peak local brightness. At the front, we will see a 16MP front-facing camera to take beautiful selfies. There is also an embedded optical fingerprint scanner.

vivo Y300GT is Official Now – Check Out Specs, Price, and Expected Launch in Pakistan

Moving forward, we will see MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 chipset. It comes in two memory variants, 8/12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Now let’s talk about its camera system at the back. It has a 50MP main cam (LYT-600) around the back alongside a 2MP depth helper. The 50MP camera is a good option for those who love photography. The software is covered by OriginOS 15 based on Android 15.

One of the most prominent features of the phone is its massive battery. The phone comes with a gigantic 7620mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging. The charging speed is also good. Your phone will get charged in no time. So, there is no worry of getting charged this massive battery.

Moreover, the phone will be available in two bright colours, Desert Gold and Black. The phone will cost around $277 for the 8/256GB trim and goes up to $346 for the 12/512GB version.

Now, whether the phone will be available in Pakistan or not? Usually, the company launch its low-end and mid-range smartphones in Pakistan. vivo will usually launch the Y300 GT in Pakistan. The company has also launched the predecessors. Most likely, the company will launch this phone by the end of this month.

