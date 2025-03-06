vivo Y300i Officially Launching in China – Expected Arrival in Pakistan Soon

The smartphone manufacturer vivo has officially announced that the Y300i will launch in China on March 14. The phone recently appeared on China Telecom’s website, revealing its full specifications and pricing. With its competitive features and affordable price, the Y300i is expected to make its way to the Pakistani market in the coming months. Given vivo’s strong presence in Pakistan, the device could become a popular choice in the budget segment.

vivo Y300i: Key Features

The vivo Y300i features a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks. The device offers three memory configurations including 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a high-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant.

For photography lovers, the Y300i comes with a 50MP rear camera, while a 5MP front-facing camera handles selfies. A major highlight is its massive 6,500 mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Expected Price and Market Impact

In China, the Y300i starts at $208, which converts to around PKR 55,000-60,000. If launched at a similar price in Pakistan, it would compete with budget-friendly devices from brands like Infinix, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Currently, vivo holds the highest share in Pakistan’s smartphone market, leaving behind Infinix and Samsung. The arrival of the Y300i could help the brand strengthen its position by attracting users looking for a long-lasting battery, decent performance, and a reliable camera at an affordable price.

While there is no official confirmation about the Y300i’s launch in Pakistan, vivo has a history of bringing its Y-series models to the local market. If introduced at a competitive price, the Y300i could appeal to Pakistani consumers looking for a feature-packed budget smartphone.