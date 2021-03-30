Vivo Y30G Announced- Expected to Launch in Pakistan on June 30, 2021

Vivo has launched its much speculated and awaited waterdrop-styled device, Y30G. Vivo Y30G is an upgraded version of Y30, launched in May 2020. The device featuring a dual-camera setup will come in multiple distinct color options. The device includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, 128GB of storage, and features Android 11. Unlike its predecessor, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports 18W Dual engine fast charging technology. Y30 was tipped with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y30G Specifications:

Display:

The Vivo Y30 has an IPS LCD capacitive touch. The size of the screen is 6.5 inches with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, supporting 16M colors with Multitouch technology.

Memory:

Y30G has 128GB Built-in storage with 8GB RAM. The device also supports a MicroSD Card of up to 256GB.

Price and Availability:

Vivo Y30G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 37,999. Currently limited to China, the device is expected to launch in Pakistan on June 30, 2021.

Operating System:

The device has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

Color Options:

The phone comes in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black colours

Camera Setup:

The dual-camera setup on the devices houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfie lovers, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

Sim Options:

The Vivo Y30 comes with a dual-sim configuration.

Connectivity Options:

Connectivity options inlcude 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS.

Battery:

The Vivo Y30G has a non-removable 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

While everything seems pretty good in a device, the only drawback according to me is camera configuration. When companies are launching 64 Megapixel cameras, the 13 and 8 mp camera at this price doesn’t feel good.

