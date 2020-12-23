Vivo is getting ready to introduce the entry-level Y series phone named as Vivo Y31. Four Asian countries have certified it which gives a clear signal that we can expect the launch of the device soon in Pakistan. The features and preview of phones are now listed on the Google Play Console database.

The listing shows that the model number of the phone is Vivo V2036. The Thailand’s NBTC has also certified the device with same model number. The SoC features Adreno 610 GPU which means that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor (that is released by Qualcomm earlier this year and now gaining popularity). The chipset shows that it is a an entry level device.

Vivo Y31 Might Soon Come to Pakistan

The internal storage of the phone is 4GB and runs Android11-based OriginOS out of the box, that will soon be replacing the FunTouchOS. Vivo Y31 comes with 4x Qualcomm Kryo 2600 cores clocked at 2000MHz and 4x Kryo 2600 cores clocked at 1800MHz.

Vivo Y31 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408 and the screen density is 440DPI. At this moment, we can’t say anything about the launch date for this smartphone. Although, with a lot of certifications, we can say that soon we will see the phone in Pakistani market. Moreover, It was also certified in India. What do you think when the Vivo Y31 will hit the Pakistani Market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Furthermore, we can see in the image that on the front of the phone, there is a teardrop notch while there are three buttons on one side of the device. Two of them are placed on the right side that we can assume must be a power button and volume rockers. And on the left-hand side there must be a Google Assistant button.

Note: (Vivo Y31 2020 not to be confused with the 2015 model of the same name)

Recommended Reading: vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile Imaging