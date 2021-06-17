Vivo Y31s (Updated Version) Launched with Huge 5,000 mAh Battery

Earlier this year the Vivo Y31 series was introduced as the world’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC powered smartphone. Just several months ago, Vivo Y31s Standard Edition was released. Now, just after few months in the Vivo Y31 series, the company has launched another model as Vivo Y31s (Updated Version called t1 version).

Vivo Y31s (t1 version) Specifications:

The newly introduced Vivo Y31s (t1 version) is a watered-down version of the Vivo Y31s. In terms of storage and charging speed, the two smartphones have only differences. The smartphone has an IPS-LCD 6.51-inch display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and color of 16.7 million. The display features an aspect ratio of 20:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent, and a dewdrop.

Powered by an internal chipset of MediaTek Dimensity 700 combined with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2,1. The device has a 13MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) dual-camera system at the rear as far as optics is concerned. Inside the notch are an 8MP selfies shooter and video calls.

It offers dual-SIM, 5G, dual-band Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNSS on the networking front (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC). The 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type C connector, side-mounted fingerprint reader, accelerometer, ambient light capability, compass capture, and closeness capture are also characteristics of this device.

A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging supports the Y31s Vivo (t1 version) with OriginOS based on Android 11. Moreover, it measures 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.5mm weighs 189.7g, and is available in two colors; Lake Light Blue, Titanium Empty Gray.

Smartphone’s Price and Availability

In China, the Vivo Y31s (version t1) will be available at a price tag of $218 (Approximately Rs.35,000). currently, the mobile device is on the official website of Vivo as ‘out of stock.’ However, it would be available for sale soon. While its availability in worldwide markets is not clear.

