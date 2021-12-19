vivo has announced the Y31 and Y31s in January powered by the Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 480, respectively. Now, the company has launched the successor of it, dubbed vivo Y32. This is the world’s first smartphone rocking the Snapdragon 680 SoC. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

The newly launched phone has a 6.51″ 60Hz HD+ LCD with a notch. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera. However, around the back is a rectangular island housing a 13MP primary camera joined by a 2MP macro unit.

vivo Y32 Launches as the World’s First Snapdragon 680-Powered Smartphone

The vivo Y32 runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 out of the box. It comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. However, it does have a microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 1TB. You can also expand the RAM virtually up to 4GB.

The vivo Y32 comes with Game Box 10.0, Multi-Turbo 5.5, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for password-less unlocking. Although you also have the option to use face recognition for biometric authentication.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The phone was advertised to offer 27 days of standby time, 143 hours of music playback, 13 hours of gaming, or 13 hours of video watching on a single charge.

The battery charges at up to 18W through a USB-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard so you can charge the phone and listen to music through wired earphones simultaneously.

Unfortunately, the phone doesn’t support 5G networks, but it does come with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in two colours. The phone is currently available in China with a price tag of $220. The company has not revealed its sale date yet, and its availability in other markets remains unknown.

