vivo Y33s Astonishes the Users

Young minds today desire to get the best of all. Students, young age professionals, creative minds come out of their comfort zone to experience life’s challenges and unleash their potential to the fullest. The shift in today’s social media usage is just an example of how the technology landscape for young people has evolved over the years. Gen Z, millennials and their predecessors today differ not just in their views but in how they spend their time. But the smartphone experiences they have every day are pretty similar to those of the generation that came of age just a few years before them as the phones provide a sense of safety and security.

The technology has evolved to do more than just that – it’s about learning new and novel everyday! The future is largely digital, the world is mounting to become technologically adept to help users navigate through their day. The futuristic device encourages this vision and keep their passion burning, vivo, a leading technology brand constantly innovate to make technology accessible to everyone. Y series from vivo is the epitome of this technological advancement. This smartphone in this segment is not only available to everyone but is also designed to absolute perfection, equipped with powerful features for its users. Here’s a look at its latest model, vivo Y33s, a device that immediately catches the user’s attention.

Exceptional Performance

vivo’s Y33s is an aspirational device that delivers an extraordinary user experience with its smart features. vivo’s Y33s boasts a 5,000mAh Battery advanced by 18W FastCharge technology that charges the smartphone in no time. Y33s can be a strong companion and help to make full use of its strong battery capability and efficient energy management.

The reverse charging function turns the smartphone into a mobile power bank. Y33s is equipped with an Extended RAM 2.0, with an 8GB memory. Generally speaking, 8GB RAM can be extended up to 4GB RAM by using the idle ROM space that supports smooth switch between apps. The smartphone also offers a massive 128GB ROM.

Powered by the Helio G80 Processor with an upgraded GPU to provide high image quality and better gaming performance. Furthermore, the updated Ultra Game Mode provides users a fuller, more immersive gaming experience together with a robust fingerprint scanner and unlocks the Y33s in one seamless motion, giving the smartphone a cleaner look. Alternatively, Face Wake unlocks the phone whenever needed in a blink of an eye.

Brilliant Camera

Y33s offers a triple rear camera setup with a superior 50MP Rear Camera, along with a 2MP Bokeh Camera and 2MP Super Macro Camera which is one of the best combinations of lenses to capture the stunning pictures and videos. On the front, Y33s comes equipped with a 16MP Super Night Selfie camera with portrait and other photography modes to empower the users with advanced features and take the benefit of each one at any point of time. Y33s delivers matchless photography and videography experience with its Eye Autofocus that helps users to capture crystal clear images and steady videos.

It doesn’t end there! The 50MP Rear Camera sensor captures every moment seamlessly with utmost precision. Y33s Bokeh Camera has an advanced bokeh algorithm that puts all the focus on the subject whereas Super Macro Camera is a blessing for users who wish to capture tiny objects perfectly without losing any details even in low-light conditions, Y33s includes the portrait and beauty modes that are specifically designed to suit every environment and lighting to achieve a glamorous and stunning look. Such amazing features make Y33s a perfect handset to redefine the photography experience under the budget.

Heart Throbbing Design

A beautiful device that sparkles a hit of luxury with an ultra-slim 8.0mm thin body, 2.5D Flat Frame and 6.58-inch FHD+ in-cell display created to match the fashion choices of young generation through its bright colors and details. Y33s is a slim and an elegant device with a Luxe Feel made to experience silky-smooth haptics and delightful visual experience for internet surfing, binge watching to gaming. Technically speaking, this device protects the user’s eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

vivo thrives by innovating the future driven solutions for the next gen and it is clearly evident with Y33s next level textures and hues – the device comes in two color variants- Mirror Black that holds vivo’s latest double layer coating technique intertwined with the elegant shade of black with a glossy shine. The Midday Dream has AG texture charms with a frosty feel. It has a liquid crystal coating that adds to the smoothness and less likely to mark fingerprints on the back side.

Y33s is the device that appeals to its customers on all grounds. It is vivo’s design driven innovation that brings together Y33s — carrying the values of the Y Series and delivering an exceptional user experience with its advanced features. But that’s not all. Y33s is equipped with some powerful technology that makes the phone stand out in the market.

What are you waiting for? Go and grab your Y33s today!