When it comes to people, nobody likes a know-it-all. However, the tables turn when it comes to technology, more specifically, smartphone technology. Who wouldn’t want their most dependable confidant to be equipped with the right kinds of elements round-the-clock? That is precisely what vivo’s Y33s brings to the table for its customers.

This leading global smartphone brand has recently launched vivo Y33s in Pakistan with a 5000mAh Battery life, a mighty camera system, and a gigantic memory expansion setup. Let’s have a look at the device’s most notable features tailor-made for a young and enthusiastic audience.

vivo Y33s Redefines Technological and Design Driven Innovation with Promising Features

vivo’s Y series smartphones have been notable for bringing elite features in a humble price range. The Y33s is no different. It combines the prowess of technology and design to bring forth a product suitable for a wide range of people.

Equipped with a triple camera combination, vivo Y33s presents a 50MP Rear Camera, 2MP Bokeh Camera, and a 2MP Super Macro Camera to make imaging a creative experience. The 50MP Rear Camera sensor allows light-intake equivalent to that of a professional camera and redefines high-definition photography. The resultant images showcase great detail in normal light and in low-light scenarios.

Furthermore, the quality of the image does not deteriorate on zooming in or cropping out, thus maintaining absolute clarity. Moreover, at night the Super Night Selfie noise reduction technology and Aura Screen Light take over to shed light for natural and clear snaps.

The storage capacity of a smartphone, whether temporary or permanent, has increasingly become an important parameter for customers to consider while investing in a smartphone. Keeping the consumer sentiment alive, vivo has brought a stunning Extended RAM 2.0 with an 8GB memory that makes the device function efficiently. What’s worth mentioning is that the 4GB idle ROM can be used as an extended RAM to ensure that multiple apps run simultaneously without any freezes or lags.

One major benefit of the Extended RAM 2.0 is that the feature allows users to switch between those apps without letting the device malfunction. The smartphone also boasts a gigantic 128GB ROM so users may never have to remove old images, videos, or apps in order to add new ones. With the Helio G80 Processor, vivo Y33s delivers GPU for better gaming performance.

The smartphone also brings aboard a durable 5000mAh Battery powered by an 18W Fast Charge* capacity that powers the device quickly, thus saving users a lot of time. It is interesting to note that a large hardware setup is encased in an 8.00mm thin body with a 2.5D design.

The 182g lightweight device flaunts a premium and comfortable feel in hand as well. vivo’s design-driven orientation in its budget-friendly Y series smartphones is truly a wonder. Even with a compounded, triple camera module, the brand smartly arranges the components in its signature Dual Tone Step, enhancing the visual appeal of the smartphone. The simple design aesthetics and the color hues together make the Y33s an attractive smartphone choice for youngsters.

vivo Y33s is available in two unique hues of Mirror Black and Midday Dream, each an eye-turner in its own way. While the Mirror black color scheme uses a double layer coating technique to yield a glossy black sheen, the Midday Dream highlights AG textures with a liquid crystal coating to avoid leaving fingerprints on the cover. The device is now available for preorder in Pakistan. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab your vivo Y33s today.

