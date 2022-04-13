vivo Y33T Review: An Overall Fulfilling Experience

Have you ever made a decision that makes you scared and excited at the same time? You don’t know what will come out of it but you stick with that choice because you have thought it through. Yes, there’s a lot at stake but you trust that excitement and make your move. Investments come under the same category. You do your research, take a call and keep faith in yourself. vivo believes in the same idea. The brand asks its consumers to believe that they are doing everything possible to make lives simpler, technologically adept and feature rich. vivo’s recently launched Y33T stands testimony to that guarantee. Here’s a look at its finest features that’ll assist users in choosing a smart, cost effective vivo device for themselves.

Technology That (Em)Powers You!

The Y33T has a massive Snapdragon 680 processor with a CPU that runs on 2.4GHz. The device also boasts of a gigantic ROM that allows users to store items worth 128GB and supports a memory expansion of 1TB. Moreover, supported by Extended RAM 2.0, vivo Y33T utilizes 4GB of idle ROM space as extended RAM to ensure that the smartphone functions smoothly. With vivo Y33T, downloading and switching between apps just became hassle-free! An extremely important function feature in smartphones is the battery. While cost effective phones come with a low battery power, vivo has surprised its users with a brilliant 5000mAh Battery supported by a 18W Fast Charge.

It’s The Camera That Makes You Smile!

Equipped with a 50MP Main Camera, vivo Y33T effortlessly captures the best moments of life. The camera system has truly redefined high-definition smartphone photography with the JN1SQ03 image sensor. Given that the device comes under vivo’s Y series segment, a high-quality addition such as this makes the smartphone a front runner in the industry. The smartphone also boasts of a Bokeh Camera that has been optimized to make the background appear natural and a Super Macro Camera that focuses as close as 4cm. So, go explore photography with a device that’s easily accessible to everyone. Furthermore, the Super Night Mode on the rear panel delivers four sets of Stylish Night Filters that will yield images at par with professionally shot photographs.

On the front panel, vivo Y33T showcases a 16MP Super Night Selfie camera that not only delivers clear images but the output may be witnessed in HD thanks to vivo’s own portrait algorithm. During the night, the Super Night Mode noise reduction technology and Smart Screen Flash brightens the subject for sharp portraits. Moreover, vivo has also added the Personalized Portrait Mode that offers a range of styles and features to dabble around.

Your Go-To Accessory!

Even with a massive battery, vivo has managed to design a slender phone with a 2.5D flat frame into an 8.0mm body that merely weighs 182g. Additionally, the vivo Y33T has a 1080P Ultra Clear Display featuring 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell that reveals true details of the image. From watching movies to playing games, one’s eyes remain protected thanks to the built-in blue light filter. vivo’s Side Fingerprint + Face Wake feature allows users to quickly unlock their device using the side fingerprint scanner and their facial metrics respectively.

vivo has come up with a gorgeous color scheme of Starry Gold for its customers. The newly upgraded fluorite glitter texture, together with the nano-grade gradient color plating technology, creates a frosted golden surface with shiny lines.

The smartphone is available for purchase in across Pakistan for a price of PKR 39,999. Don’t miss your chance. Remember, a good investment is worth the effort.