Vivo Y35+ 5G Debuts With Dimensity 6020 & 5000mAh Battery

The Vivo Y35 5G was launched back in December 2023. Recently, its successor the highly anticipated Vivo Y35+ 5G made its debut. The newly launched smartphone boasts a Dimensity 6020 chipset. Let me tell you that the handset is nearly identical to its predecessor with Dimensity 700 from 2020. It comes with some promising features alongside a 50MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y35+ 5G Specs, Features & Price

The newly launched Y35+ 5G is assembled around a 6.64-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. Moreover, it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset has a waterdrop notch housing its 8MP front-facing selfie snapper. The back of the smartphone houses a 50MP main shooter alongside an unspecified auxiliary module.

In addition to all this, there is a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on together with 15W charging. In order to keep things running the software side is covered by Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 on top. Y35+ 5G color options include black, blue, and purple. Now, if we talk about the pricing, Vivo Y35+ 5G Price starts at CNY 1,399 ($198) for the 6/128GB variant in China. On the other hand, the 8/128GB version is for CNY 1,599 ($225) while the top-end 8/256GB model is going for 1,799 ($254).

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Picture With His Sons Becomes Most Reacted Post on Facebook in Pakistan in 24 Hours – PhoneWorld