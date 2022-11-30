vivo Y35 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Incredible Camera Features

Today, smartphones have taken over every aspect of our daily lives, from gathering information to online shopping to networking and more. Since the importance of smartphones in our lives has increased, we must choose carefully which smartphones to buy and make our choices so that we can fulfil all the requirements without breaking the bank.

In order to solve this issue for tech-savvy young consumers, vivo, a leading global technology brand, recently unveiled the Y35, the newest model in its Y series portfolio. The vivo Y series is recognised for offering best-in-class features at affordable costs, and the Y35 justly deserves to be on this list because it sets the standard with an impeccable blend of premium features and powerful performance.

Let’s look at the reasons why we believe the Y35 to be one of the most valuable products in the smartphone market:

Powerful Performance

vivo Y35 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 680, a 6nm platform, running at a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. All this helps the smartphone function flawlessly while handling large applications and responding to one’s commands without lagging. In addition to that, the Y35 offers 8GB+8GB Extended RAM which allows users to open, download, and switch between their favourite apps without having to worry about hanging issues and technical glitches.

Alongside this. Y35 comes with a large storage of 128GB ROM which can even be expanded to 1TB, so one can download and watch their favourite TV show on the go. The Y35 also features Audio Booster 2.0 which produces loud and powerful sound up to 72 dB, which can be adjusted across 17 levels. The speaker amplitude and diaphragm are both top-notch, offering rich audio detail, powerful bass and clear treble.

Powerful Battery

vivo Y35 offers a powerful 5000mAh battery that eases out a common concern among smartphone users about running out of power at crucial moments. Thanks to its AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can support a standby time of up to 2 days, 14.3 hours of online HD video streaming, or 7.05 hours of graphics-intensive games. The reverse charging feature also covers your other devices when you are out and about without a charger.

The phone’s 44W FlashCharge allows users to swiftly recharge the device while taking a quick break. This phone charges up to 70% in just 34 minutes. To play 414 minutes of videos or 9 rounds of games, a fifteen-minute charge is all it takes. So now one can strike battery worries off the list.

Best-in-class camera features

The gadget also includes a brilliant 50MP Triple Rear Camera that makes it possible to click crystal clear, beautiful, and bright images. The Y35 includes a number of latest and flagship camera features that improve the overall imaging and videography experience for users. When a user is recording a video with Y35, the Video Face Beauty function enhances every part of their face.

The Bokeh Camera adds value to dull and uninteresting images and videos. This can be helpful for modern-day bloggers to shoot perfect videos. The Multi-Style Portrait offers a variety of styles for consumers looking for personalised portraits. The Y35 features the 16MP Front Camera for a quality selfie experience. The Super Night Mode on both the front and rear camera uses multi-frame denoising to let consumers capture lovely night scenes even in low light.

Stunning design

The Y35 does not fall short when it comes to design with its dazzling looks, in addition to its potent performance and exquisite camera. The simplistic style is visually appealing and comfortable to carry. The device has rounded corners that are symmetrical on all sides, a flat frame, and a 2.5D Curvature.

Moreover, Y35’s rear is decorated with a pair of sizable cameras that exude sophistication and elegance. The frosted anti-glare (AG) surface is scratch- and fingerprint-resistant and offers a soft, elegant feel. The gadget includes a Side Fingerprint design that gives the smartphones a more aesthetically pleasing appearance by combining the power button and fingerprint scanner. The time it takes to unlock from a lit screen is a staggering 0.24 seconds.

Alternatively, with Face Wake, never waste a split second more as your phone unlocks while you pick up and wake it. This device comes in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour variants giving your daily life that extra spark.

Should you invest in it?

The Y35 delivers an overall immaculate and seamless appearance with powerful cameras, a stylish body, and a light but opulent in-hand feel. The cutting-edge design and technology of this feature-rich smartphone work together to provide consumers with the best experience at a competitive price. Therefore, it is among the wisest purchases you will make right now.

