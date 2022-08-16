vivo Y35 is Now Official with 44W FlashCharge Technology

vivo quietly launched a new affordable smartphone, Y35. The main feature of the phone is its 44W FlashCharge technology. The FlashCharge system can push the 5,000mAh battery to 70% in 34 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, a 15-minute charge is enough for nearly 7 hours of streaming video. The battery should last 2 days of normal usage or up to 7 hours of gaming. Isn’t it amazing? Let’s check out its other specs as well.

vivo Y35 is Now Official with 44W FlashCharge

Basically, Vivo Y35 is the upgrade of Y33T. It has a 6.58” IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ display (20:9) with 550 nits of brightness. Additionally, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 680. It has 8GB of RAM (plus up to 8GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card up to 1TB. The phone runs FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12.

Let’s talk about its cameras. vivo Y35 comes with a rear-triple camera setup with a 50MP module (f/1.8 lens). The other two modules are a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. While on the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor to take beautiful selfies. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Moreover, the Y35 is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and brings a Hi-Res Audio certification. Other specs include dual-SIM, dual-standby connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a GNSS receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS).

The Y35 is available in two colours, Dawn Gold and Agate Black. vivo has currently launched this phone in Indonesia. The availability of vivo Y35 in other markets is not known yet. But it is available for $225 in the Indonesian market.

