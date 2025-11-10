Vivo Y400 vs Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A17: Which Phone Offers The Best Value in Pakistan?

If you’ve been hunting for a new mid-range smartphone in Pakistan, you’ve probably seen three names popping up again and again; Vivo Y400, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus, and Samsung Galaxy A17.

All three are crowd-favorites in the ₨55,000–65,000 price range, promising strong specs, long battery life, and flashy displays. So, the question is, Vivo Y400 vs Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A17; which one actually gives you the best value for your money?

Design and Display

The first thing most people notice in a phone is how it looks and feels in the hand.

Vivo Y400 brings a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, bright, sharp, and smooth for everyday scrolling or Netflix binges. Colors pop, and the slim bezels give it a premium touch you usually don’t get at this price.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus takes things up a notch with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate . It’s made for those who love gaming or just want buttery-smooth animations.

Samsung Galaxy A17, on the other hand, sticks to a more standard 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Samsung’s color accuracy is solid, and the IP54 water resistance gives it a durability edge.

The Infinix offers the most fluid display experience, while the Vivo Y400 strikes the best balance between smoothness, quality, and battery efficiency.

Performance and Speed

In daily use, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, a bit of gaming, all three perform quite well. But there are small differences worth noting.

Vivo Y400 runs on the Snapdragon 685 (6nm) processor with 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage . That means better energy efficiency, less heat, and reliable multitasking.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus uses a MediaTek Helio G200 series chip. It’s tuned for gaming and high refresh displays, so you’ll feel the smoothness, but it can lag slightly under very heavy loads.

Samsung A17 uses Samsung’s own mid-range processor, which focuses on stability rather than raw power. One UI optimization helps keep things running smoothly even with moderate specs.

For performance, the Vivo Y400 edges ahead of the competition. The Infinix feels fast thanks to its 144Hz screen, but technically it’s a step behind in processing power.

Battery and Charging

No one likes running out of battery halfway through the day, especially in Pakistan, where load-shedding can hit at any time.

Vivo Y400 leads with a massive 6000mAh battery and 44W fast charging , easily lasting two full days for most users.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus offers a 5160mAh battery with slightly faster 45W charging . It’s still great, but the smaller capacity means you’ll likely charge more often.

Samsung A17 packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging, which is slower but steady. You’ll get a full day comfortably.

The Vivo Y400 wins hands-down for battery endurance.

Camera Comparison

In this range, cameras are “good enough” rather than flagship-level, but there are still differences in tone and software tuning.

Vivo Y400 delivers bright, punchy photos with a 50MP main lens . Selfies are sharp, and colors tend to be a bit saturated, ideal for social media posts.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus also features a 50MP sensor , and daylight shots are crisp. It’s made with content creators in mind, with decent video stability and a wide selfie camera.

Samsung A17 produces the most natural-looking images. The 50MP sensor isn’t revolutionary, but Samsung’s image processing is reliable, and low-light shots hold decent detail.

For Instagram-ready shots, go for the Infinix. For color-accurate, balanced images, Samsung is the safe bet.

Here’s where long-term buyers should pay attention.

Vivo Y400 runs Funtouch OS, packed with customization and a modern look. Vivo’s update policy is improving, but it still lags slightly behind Samsung’s consistency.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus uses XOS , which is feature-rich but sometimes bloated with extra apps. Updates are slower, though Infinix has gotten better lately.

Samsung A17, powered by One UI, takes the lead. It offers a clean experience and a reliable multi-year update promise, which few competitors in this range can match.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 is the clear winner for software reliability and future updates.

Price and Availability in Pakistan

As of November 2025, here’s what you can expect to pay in the local market:

Phone RAM/Storage Approx. Price (PKR) Vivo Y400 8GB / 256GB ₨58,000–65,000 Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus 8GB / 256GB ₨55,000–57,000 Samsung Galaxy A17 6GB / 128GB or 8GB / 256GB ₨60,000–63,000

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want the best overall value, the Vivo Y400 is hard to beat.

It nails the balance between display quality, battery life, and performance, making it a reliable all-rounder for most users in Pakistan.

If you’re after the smoothest display and gaming experience, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus gives you that 144Hz AMOLED edge, great for visual lovers and gamers.

And if long-term software support and brand reliability matter most, the Samsung Galaxy A17 is the safest investment. It might not have the flashiest numbers, but it’ll stay smooth for years.

Final Thoughts

The mid-range market in Pakistan has never been more competitive. Whether you’re a student looking for a stylish all-rounder, a gamer wanting top refresh rates, or a professional who values long-term stability, there’s something for everyone here.

In short, the Vivo Y400 provides the best overall value, while the Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus is best for smooth display and style. If long term durability and updates are your first priority, the Samsung Galaxy A17 is your best bet.

Whichever you pick, Vivo Y400 vs Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A17, you’re getting strong performance for under ₨65,000, and that’s great news for mid-range smartphone buyers in Pakistan in 2025.