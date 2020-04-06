Vivo has unveiled the Y50 with a Facebook post today. Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, all companies are announcing their smartphones online only. The phone is up for pre-order for $250 starting today. Moreover, the company will start shipping the phone on April 11. It is an entry-level smartphone with some ordinary specs. Let’s have a looks at the specs of the phone.

Vivo Y50 is Now Official with Quad-Camera

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.53” display with 1080p resolution. The phone has a punch hole for the selfie camera in the upper left corner.

On the back, you will see a quad camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide-angle cam (120°), a dedicated 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a fingerprint reader on the back too.

One of the prominent features of the phone is its battery. The phone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over USB-C. Moreover, the phone has come with a Snapdragon 665 chipset. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

The phone comes in Blue and Black. There is no information about its international availability yet.