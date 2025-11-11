Vivo Y500 Pro Launched: The New Mid-Range Powerhouse from Vivo

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo Y500 Pro in China on November 10, 2025, adding another strong contender to its popular Y-series lineup. This new mid-range smartphone brings together a smart mix of performance, battery life, and camera innovation making it one of the most feature-rich options in its price range.

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 200MP Samsung HP5 camera sensor, and a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display, the Vivo Y500 Pro packs serious hardware. To top it off, the device features a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Vivo Y500 Pro Price and Availability

The Vivo Y500 Pro is currently available only in China but is expected to launch soon in international markets, including Pakistan. It comes in four storage variants and four stunning colors: Auspicious Cloud, Light Green, Soft Powder, and Titanium Black.

Here’s a quick look at the pricing:

8GB + 128GB – CNY 1,799 (approx. PKR 71000 )

8GB + 256GB – CNY 1,999 (approx. PKR 78900)

12GB + 256GB – CNY 2,299 (approx. PKR 90700)

12GB + 512GB – CNY 2,599 (approx. PKR 102600)

Design and Display

The Vivo Y500 Pro stands out with its elegant gradient back design, which subtly changes tones under different lighting angles, giving it a stylish and premium look.

On the front, it features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1260 × 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits brightness. The screen delivers vibrant colors and crisp details, maintaining an impressive 94.1% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

Despite packing a huge battery, Vivo has managed to keep the Y500 Pro sleek at 7.81mm thick and relatively light at 198 grams. Moreover, it carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, a rare feature in this segment.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Y500 Pro runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, an octa-core chip designed for efficient multitasking and smooth performance. It’s supported by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This provides ample speed and storage for apps, photos, and videos.

The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, which brings smoother animations, refined UI transitions, and smarter AI-powered features for an overall refined user experience.

Camera: The 200MP Revolution

The main highlight of the Vivo Y500 Pro is its 200MP primary camera, powered by Samsung’s HP5 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture. This allows for sharp, detailed photos even in low light. The rear setup is complemented by a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) for more natural portrait shots.

On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens, capable of capturing clear and well-lit selfies. Vivo also uses advanced AI image processing for improved HDR and enhanced low-light performance on both the front and rear cameras.

Battery and Charging

One of the strongest selling points of the Y500 Pro is its massive 7,000mAh battery. This is easily one of the largest in its category. Combined with 90W fast charging, the device can reach 50% battery in about 20 minutes.

Vivo claims the battery can easily last over a full day of heavy usage, including gaming, streaming, and photography.

Connectivity and Other Features

The Vivo Y500 Pro offers extensive connectivity options, including:

5G support

Wi-Fi 6E , Bluetooth 5.4 , and GPS/A-GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/NavIC

USB Type-C port

In-display fingerprint sensor and AI facial recognition

The phone also includes an e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, gravitational sensor, and infrared remote control, adding to its versatility.

Final Verdict

The Vivo Y500 Pro checks all the boxes for a modern mid-range smartphone. From its sleek design and massive 7,000mAh battery to the flagship-grade 200MP camera and IP68+IP69 water resistance, it’s built for both power users and casual consumers alike.

If Vivo launches this device in markets like Pakistan, it’s set to compete directly with phones like the Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A55. This could make it one of the most bang-for-your-buck smartphones in the market.