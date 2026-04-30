vivo Y500s 5G Goes Official; Expected Launch Date and Price in Pakistan

vivo has officially introduced the Y500s, expanding its entry-level portfolio with a focus on battery endurance and durability while bringing 5G connectivity to the segment.

The vivo Y500s stands out with a 7,200mAh battery, one of the largest in its category. The company claims extended usage of up to two days under light conditions. It supports 44W charging and is rated for approximately 1,600 charge cycles, indicating long-term durability.

The device also features an IP69 rating, offering resistance against dust and high-pressure water — a feature rarely seen in this segment.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Storage options extend up to 512GB.

While not designed for heavy performance tasks, the setup is expected to handle daily usage, social media, and moderate multitasking efficiently.

The vivo Y500s features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, reflecting a trade-off to accommodate its large battery. The panel supports up to 1200 nits of brightness.

Additional hardware includes dual stereo speakers with boosted audio output and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

On the imaging front, the device includes a 50MP primary rear camera, supported by a secondary assistive sensor. An 8MP front camera is placed in a punch-hole cutout.

While not positioned as a camera-centric device, the setup marks an improvement over earlier Y-series models.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Expected Price & Pakistan Availability

While vivo has not officially confirmed a local launch, the rollout pattern suggests the device may follow the timeline of the previous vivo Y400, which arrived in Pakistan in early September 2025. Based on this trend, the vivo Y500s is expected to launch in Pakistan between July and August 2026. In China, pricing starts at CNY 1,800 (approximately PKR 73,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 8GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,200 (approximately PKR 90,000).

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