Vivo Y50t Launches with Powerful Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras

The much-anticipated Vivo Y50t smartphone has been made official in the company’s native nation of China, with respectable specifications. The Vivo Y50t device has been unveiled by the Chinese technology company. Vivo has lately shifted its attention away from the release of 5G-ready devices in China. Surprisingly, because it is a 4G LTE phone, the Vivo Y50 t does not enable 5G connection.

The Vivo Y50t cellphone was released in China at a low price. The phone has a divot display, with the hole in the upper left corner of the display. The bottom has a small chin, and the rear panel has a glossy appearance.

Highlights

The Vivo Y50t includes a triple back camera arrangement, with the lenses arranged in a single direction one below the other. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC chipset and has a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Also Read: Twitter disappearing tweets Saga is going to end Soon

Vivo Y50t cost and accessibility

The new Vivo Y50t costs Rs. 38,225 for the single 8GB + 128Gb of internal storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colours: Secret Realm Black and Bihailan (Blue). The Vivo Y50t is already purchasable on the company’s website.

Vivo Y50t specifications:

In terms of specs, the Vivo Y50 t is powered by Android 10-based OriginOS 1.0. It has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,340 pixel resolution of LCD display, and a display ratio of 90.72 %. The smartphone has 60Hz of refresh rate and a touchscreen sampling frequency of 120Hz. It is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is combined with the Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The storage capacity is indicated as 128GB, with the possibility to extend further through a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y50 t boasts a triple back camera arrangement consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP lens. The camera setup has 2x optical zoom, autofocus, and anti-shake video recording. The smartphone has a 8MP camera on the front.

The Vivo Y50 t comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side. Dual-SIM (Nano), 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Micro USB port, and Wi-Fi are among the networking choices. It has dimensions of 162.05×76.61×8.46mm and weighs 190 g.

You may be also interested in: Govt. has yet to Stop Fixed Sales Taxes On Local Smartphone Manufacture