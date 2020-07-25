Here comes another affordable 5G phone by Vivo. After getting so many rumours, the company has just unveiled the Y51s in China. Vivo Y51s 5G is Now Official with Exynos 880. Most of the specs resemble with the previously launched Y70s. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has a 6.53 inches FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole to house the 8MP front camera. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera next to a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro shooter. Video recording goes up to 4K resolution.

Furthermore, the phone has an Exynos 880 5G chipset. It has a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Just like other smartphones these days, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additionally, the phone comes with the Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 out of the box. One of the prominent features of the phone is its battery. The Y51s has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Moreover, the phone is available in black, blue and white colours. Overall, the design and specs of the phone are quite impressive at a very affordable rate. As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $256. The phone is available on Vivo’s website for pre-order. It will go on sale on July 29.

Unfortunately, the availability of the phone is not confirmed in Pakistan yet. But Vivo’s phones are quite famous in Pakistan. So, we hope to get the phone here very soon.