Vivo is all ready to bring one more 5G phone in China dubbed as Y52s 5G. The phone has already appeared on China Telecom’s certification website with renders and full specs. The leaked specs revealed that the phone will run on a Dimensity 720 chipset. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Vivo Y52s 5G Listed with Dimensity 720 Chipset

First of all, the phone will have a 6.58” LCD screen. Also, it will have a waterdrop notch on top for the 8 MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone has full HD+ resolution panel. On the screen, there is no fingerprint scanner. However, it is mounted on the side. It will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Additionally, the phone has a similar camera design to the X50 series. However, it will have a 48 MP main sensor, a secondary 2 MP cam for portrait shots, and the third hole is actually just an LED flash. So, the phone will have a dual-camera setup. Furthermore, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around CNY1,998 ($305) for an 8/128 GB variant. Moreover, it will be available in these colours – Gray, Blue, and some sort of white through pink and purple and blue to turquoise.

Vivo has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we will hopefully get more information about it very soon. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

