A few days earlier, we have told you that Vivo is working on its affordable 5G smartphone dubbed as Y52s. However now, the company has launched the phone quitely in China. Vivo Y52s is Now Official at A Very Reasonable Price. It is a 5G phone and has come with very decent specs sheet. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone is powered by the Dimensity 720. Also, it has two memory variants 6/8GB RAM. However, there is only a single 128GB storage variant. One more main feature of the phone is its massive 5,000 mAh battery with18W charging support.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. At the front, we will see an 8MP selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. At the back, there is a qual-camera setup. The back setup includes a 48MP primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Just like the other trendy phones, the phone has a fingerprint scanner located on the right-hand side. Moreover, the headphone jack is on the bottom next to the USB-C port. On the software side, there is Android 10 OS with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top.

Furthermore, the phone is available in gray, white and gradient colours. Here are the pricing details of the phone.

6/128GB model cost around $245

8/128GB model goes for $275

