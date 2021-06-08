Vivo Y53s 5G Launched With 64MP Main Camera: Specs & Other Details

The Chinese company Vivo has launched Vivo Y53s 5G in China after a series of hints and pre-launch announcements. The Y53s is the most recent product of the most renowned and best-selling Y series. The main feature of this phone is the availability of 5G connectivity in a budget-friendly phone.

Vivo Y53s 5G Specifications:

The Vivo Y53s 5G has a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the display has a front camera and a water drop design at the top of it. The Y53s 5G comes with an 8GB RAM powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. The only 128GB storage option is available in this device.

In January this year, the Snapdragon 480 was revealed as a Snapdragon 460 successor. The Kryo 460 CPU and the Adreno 619 GPU are 8 nm octa-core processors that increase performance and power management over the previous version. The integrated Snapdragon X51 5G modem with the processor provides 5G compatibility for SA and NSA, as well as for sub-6Ghz and mmWave networks.

The Vivo Y53s features a back dual-camera setup with a 64MP main camera. On the front is an 8MP camera for selfies under the waterdrop. The phone features face detection and also features a side-mounted, power-button fingerprint sensor. A 5000mAh huge battery supports 18W high charge via a USB-C charging connector. The phone also supported the good old 3.4mm audio jack.

Its price tag set at 1,699 yuan (about $265) for Vivo Y53s 5G. This is a reasonable price for a premium smartphone 5G with a storage of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB. The gadget is currently available in China for pre-order. It is available in three colors, iridescent, salt, and starry night.

