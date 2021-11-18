The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo came up with a bang in the market that was saturated with other big brands. Since Vivo launched some great products at cost-effective prices and great specifications, in no time it became a brand of everyone, and people having a low budget but looking for high-end features started relying on it. Keeping in view growing popularity and demand, the company has started launching many news mid-range and high-end devices and is also coming up with successors of the device that became popular. One such device recently unveiled is vivo Y54s 5G which is a successor of Y53s 5G which was launched in June.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the device is powered by Dimensity 700 SoC. As far as the operating system is concerned, it runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The Y53s 5G is 8.5mm thick, weighs 188.4 grams, and has two color options – blue and gray.

vivo Y54s 5G unveiled with 64MP Camera & 5,000 mAh battery

The storage of the smartphone is also fine as it has 128GB UFS 2.1 storage and 6GB RAM which can be expanded up to 2GB. The device has a 6.51″ LCD display including a notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera. One thing that has downgraded is the screen resolution since the Y54s 5G includes a 60Hz screen and not a 90Hz panel which was offered in the Y53s 5G. It means that resolution has gone down from FullHD+ to HD+.

Coming to the camera module, we get a dual-camera setup including 13MP primary and 2MP depth units. Comparing it with its predecessor, Y53s 5G came with 64MP primary and 2MP macro cameras.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, that can be charged up to 18W through a USB-C port. The device has a dual; SIM card slot and features a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Right now the device is available in China and will be launching for other markets soon.

Also Read: Vivo Y53s 5G Launched With 64MP Main Camera: Specs & Other Details