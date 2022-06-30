vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakistan

vivo, has confirmed the official launch date of its latest Y series smartphone ­– vivo Y55 in Pakistan, that is on July 2, 2022.

It is yet another budget smartphone with top-notch features, much like its predecessor. Featuring vivo’s renowned, futuristic yet exquisite design, it promises to satisfy every smartphone need of the user. It is specifically made to exceed in terms of battery life, camera quality, and overall performance.

Long gone are the days of keeping your phone on charge while performing your tasks. Its 5000mAh battery ensures that the phone runs smoothly all day long.

The vivo Y55 is the finest option for consumers looking for a smartphone that offers great performance and features as well as long-lasting functionality. With a 5000mAh battery, daily tasks and gaming may indeed be completed without any sort of interruption or glitch.

The phone also has a 44W FlashCharge to support this massive battery. With the help of the FlashCharge technology, users can fully charge their phone in a surprisingly short period, providing the device with enough power to last the entire day.

Through the brilliant Snapdragon 680 – the Y55 also provides strong performance. Whether one uses the device for working or streaming video games, everything is streamlined and faster thanks to this processor’s enormous strength. Additionally, vivo replaced the side-mounted fingerprint scanner by the in-display fingerprint scanning to make this smartphone easier to operate.

Moreover, the 50MP HD Rear Camera blends vivo’s image expertise with its exceptional camera innovation. It has a wide range of functions that enable customers to capture stunning photographs whenever they desire. Furthermore, for all the Selfies lovers, the 16MP front camera offers a whole new experience.

The Y55 is officially going to be launched on July 2, 2022 in Pakistan. Stay tuned to vivo’s social media pages and website for more updates on the upcoming launch of vivo Y55.

