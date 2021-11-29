vivo keeps on introducing a variety of smartphones keeping in mind the range of its customers. Just recently, Vivo has launched a number of smartphones including Y21, Y74s, Y54s, Y50t and many more. Now, the company is planning to bring a reasonable 5G phone to the market. China Telecom has revealed a detailed and early look at the upcoming Vivo Y55s 5G. The upcoming Vivo Y55s 5G specs and design were uploaded on the telecom’s database. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

vivo Y55s 5G Specs and Design Leaked

See Also: vivo Y21 Review — Perfect Device at Pocket-Friendly Budget

First of all, the phone will pack a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. The dimensions of the phone are 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.17mm. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset at the helm paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Additionally, the phone will come with a dual-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP auxiliary module. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button while the bottom houses the USB-C and headphone ports.

vivo Y55s 5G will be available in Ceramic Black, Mirror Lake Blue, and Cherry Pink Meteor colours. Some reports are also claiming that the company will launch the phone on December 4 in China. Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

Check Also: Vivo Y74s Arrives with Outstanding Display and Dual Rear Cameras