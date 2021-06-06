Last October, vivo has launched the Y73s. Now, it is time for its vanilla version, Vivo Y73. The Indian division’s Director of Brand Strategy, Mr Nipun Marya, posted the phone’s teaser on Twitter. He did not reveal any other information about the phone in the post.

Vivo Y73 with triple Camera Setup to Launch Soon

But by seeing the image, we can clearly say that the Y73 will come with a triple camera setup at the back. Moreover, the design of the rear panel is different from the Y73s. The camera island looks similar to the camera modules on the vivo X60 and X60 Pro.

Furthermore, a recent report claimed the smartphone will be powered by the Helio G95 SoC. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. The reports also claim that the phone will come with the Extended RAM feature just like vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. Also, it will have a 6.44″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Additionally, the phone will run Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11.1 out of the box.

The upcoming phone will have a 64MP primary camera joined by 2MP macro and 2MP depth units. Moreover, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter inside the notch. It will feature a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

The phone is expected to launch by the end of this month. We will surely get more information about it then.

Check Also: Two Vivo Smartphones Pop up on Google Play Console



