Vivo Y73s ultra sleek 5G phone with 48MP triple camera





A budget-friendly Vivo smartphone called the Vivo Y73s 5G has officially become official. The device’s model number is V2031A and it was shown last month in the Chinese TENAA regulatory body database. Vivo’s first smartphone to be powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset is the Vivo Y73s. A wide aspect ratio screen, 48-megapixel triple rear shooters, and a good battery with 18W fast charging support are some of the highlights.

A 6.44-inch, 2400 x 1080-pixel (20:9) AMOLED touchscreen with a teardrop or u-shaped selfie notch is featured on the 161 x 74.04 x 7.73 mm, 171.3-gram handset. While the total thickness of the bezels surrounding the panel might indicate otherwise, it actually appears to be a pleasant unit, complete with HDR10 support, at least on paper.

The Vivo Y73s 5G is powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 ram. The device misses space for a microSD card slot. On the Vivo Y73s 5G, the Android 10 OS comes preinstalled along with FunTouchOS 10.

The Vivo Y73s comes with UFS 2.1 capacity of 128 GB. 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack are the networking options. On-board measurements include a sensor, ambient light, a magnetometer, and a sensor for proximity. The in-display fingerprint sensor still works.

The new Vivo supports 4,100mAh battery that supports fast 18W Dual Flash charging. The battery pack on a 4 G network is touted to provide up to 18.8 hours of talk time. Besides, the handset measures 161×74.04×7.73 mm and weights 171.3 grams.