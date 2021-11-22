Vivo Y74s Arrives with Outstanding Display and Dual Rear Cameras

The Vivo Y74s has been quietly introduced in China. The new Vivo smartphone is similar to the Vivo Y76s, which was released earlier this month in China.

The device has dual back cameras and a touchscreen notch in the shape of a waterdrop. The Vivo Y74s is likewise equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Furthermore, the smartphone is available in two separate color variants. The Vivo Y74s is being released just ahead of the Vivo Y65 5G, which is set to arrive in Malaysia on Tuesday, November 23. The forthcoming Vivo phone is speculated to have a look similar to the Vivo Y76s, but with features like a triple back, cameras to differentiate it.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y74s is priced at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 63,157) for the single 8GB + 256GB internal storage configuration. The device is presently available in Galaxy Blue and Starry Night Black on the Vivo China website. It has not yet been made available to buy in the nation. The Vivo Y74s’ global accessibility and pricing have not yet been confirmed.

The Vivo Y76s was released in China earlier this month, with a starting price of CNY 1,799 (about Rs. 49,421) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage option, which costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,277).

Vivo Y74s Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y74s is powered by Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The same as the Vivo Y76s. The smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 percent. The Vivo Y74s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The handset also has a dual back camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor and an f/1.8 lens, as well as a 2 MP secondary sensor and an f/2.4 lens. The Vivo Y74s includes an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo Y74 s offers 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are among the connectivity choices. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

