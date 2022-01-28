vivo has launched seven smartphones this month – Y21T, V23, V23 Pro, Y33T, Y21e, Y55 5G, and Y21A. That number increased to eight today as vivo introduced one more smartphone, dubbed vivo Y75 5G. vivo’s Y and V series are quite popular among youngsters because of their amazing features and affordable prices.

vivo Y75 5G Launched with Better Selfie Camera and More RAM

Anyhow, the newly launched smartphone, Y75 5G isn’t an entirely new smartphone. It’s actually the Y55 5G with more RAM and a higher-resolution selfie camera. The Y55 5G comes with 4GB RAM and an 8MP selfie unit, while the Y75 5G comes with a 16MP selfie shooter and has 8GB (+ 4GB virtual) RAM onboard.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 128GB storage and you can also expand the storage up to 1TB. Moreover, the phone has a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD screen with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Furthermore, the phone comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. The vivo Y75 5G has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 18W. Just like other affordable phones, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Y75 5G is available in Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colours. Currently, the phone is available in India for purchase at the price tag of $290. vivo has not revealed any information regarding this phone in other markets yet. But we are hoping to get this phone by the end of next month in Pakistan.

