Vivo Y75 Renders Surfaces Online

Vivo is all set to launch Y75 5G but the launch date is not confirmed yet. However, it seems the launch is near since we are getting renders of upcoming Vivo Y-series devices. The specification along with Vivo Y75 5G renders have surfaced online giving us an idea how the phone might look like.

As far as the renders are concerned, the device will come in two color options ie; Aurora and Black. A waterdrop-style notch is present at the front in order to house a selfie shooter. Other than this, the details suggest that Vivo Y75 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. For photography lovers, the smartphone is integrated with a 50-megapixel primary camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Vivo Y75 Renders Reveals the basic information of the device

The renders which are surfacing online have come from the tipster Agarwal which further shows a triple rear camera setup placed at the upper left corner of the handset.

The right side of the device gives room to the power and volume buttons whereas the SIM card tray and secondary noise cancellation mic are placed at the top of the handset. At the bottom of the device, we can see a 3.5mm audio jack, charging port, and speaker grille. The handset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM whereas the top variant of Vivo Y75 5G will include an option for additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

Right now have this information which is extracted by the renders and leaked specifications surfacing online. However, we cannot mark all this information true, till the company confirms itself.

Let’s wait for the official teaser and launch date.

