vivo Y78+ Appears on 3C certification Revealing 44W Fast Charging Support

vivo is working on a new Y-series smartphone, Y78+. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. Also, the phone has appeared in some certification listings. A couple of weeks ago, the phone appeared on TENAA revealing that the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery, matching the capacity of the Y77. The phone launched last year with slow charging support, 18W. But now thanks to the 3C certification we know that vivo Y78+ is bringing an upgrade.
The Y78+ will support 44W fast charging. Other Y-series also come with the same charging support. The Y55, for example, could get its 5,000mAh battery to half full in 27 minutes, so we expect similar performance from the new Y-series model.
Some previous rumours have revealed that the phone will come with a triple camera on the rear. The main camera will come with a 50MP resolution. However, the resolution is not known yet. The Vivo Y78+ is more than likely to run the latest Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13/OriginOS 13 skin out of the box.
Moreover, the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset with 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, the upcoming phone will have 6.67 inches screen. Additionally, the phone will have a 32MP selfie camera. This is all that we know so far about the phone. We will get to know more about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.
