vivo Singapore has quietly revealed the global version of the Y78. The phone comes with some different specs than the Y78 launched in China earlier this month. This one is bigger and with a different chipset, making it more similar to the Y78+ from April, though not quite identical either. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

First of all, the global vivo Y78 comes with a roomy 6.78” display. It has a 120Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution (20:9) and an under-display fingerprint reader. It’s a curved display, so the phone is relatively narrow for its size, measuring 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm and weighing 177g.

vivo Y78 Launches Globally with Snapdragon 695 SoC

It has a plastic body rated at IP54, meaning it will keep most of the dust out and can withstand a splash of water.

Additionally, it has a 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45. At the back, the phone has a 64MP sensor combined with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. Also on the back are a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moreover, the Y78 comes with the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G connectivity. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs FuntouchOS 13/Android 13 out of the box.

The Y78 runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone ships with an 11V/4A charger and a USB-C cable in the box, a basic case and a pre-applied screen protector.

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal the price of the phone yet. However, It’s available in Dreamy Gold and Flare Black, both with gradient effects.

