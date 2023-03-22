Advertisement

Vivo Y91 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

PTA Tax on Vivo Y91

Jawad Ali KhanLast Updated: Mar 22, 2023
Vivo Y91 PTA Tax
Advertisement

Vivo Y91  Tax Payable:
PKR 14703 (On Passport)
PKR 17496 (On ID Card)
Vivo Y91C  Tax Payable:
PKR 10327 (On Passport)
PKR 12289 (On ID Card)
Vivo Y91D  Tax Payable:
PKR 7952 (On Passport)
PKR 9462 (On ID Card)

Advertisement

Vivo Y91D, Y91C, and Vivo Y91 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Advertisement

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Click Here

Vivo Y91D, Y91C, and Vivo Y91 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.

Jawad Ali KhanLast Updated: Mar 22, 2023
Advertisement
Photo of Jawad Ali Khan

Jawad Ali Khan

Back to top button
>