Last year we have seen the Z5, now the company has unveiled the successor of this model. Vivo has officially launched the Z6 5G with the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone has equipped with mouth-watering specs. Let’s have a look at the specs of Vivo Z6 5G.

The newly launched phone has around a 6.57″ 20:9 display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The Z6 5G has slim bezels on three sides and come with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.74%. Moreover, the phone has a 3.85mm punch hole in the upper right corner to house a selfie camera of 16MP.

Vivo Z6 5G is Now Official with Snapdragon 765G SoC

The photography lovers will be happy to know that the phone comes with quad-camera setup on the back. The back camera setup has arranged in L-shape to house a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide (112-degree FOV), 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor modules.

Additionally, the phone supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) and has a Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood as mentioned above. Moreover, it has come in two memory variant. You can choose either a 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. However, the storage capacity is the same for both models and that is 128GB storage.

On the software side, the Z6 5G runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10. Furthermore, the phone hs a 5,000 mAh battery with a USB-C port and supports 44W fast charging. The company claims that it will charge a flat 70% in 35 minutes. It then takes another 30 minutes to reach 100%.

The phone will be available in three colour options including Ice Age, Interstellar Silver, and Aurora Black. The pricing details are as follows