vivo’s Journey in Pakistan – Becomes the Most Loved Brand in Just 5 Years

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, in a span of 5 years has become one of the country’s top-selling smartphone brands. Through its customer-centric approach, vivo always strives to democratize technology and introduce global innovation to satisfy the dynamic needs of all customers. Whether innovating in quality on its astonishing camera capabilities, delivering breakthroughs in fast charge technology, or developing cutting-edge innovations in design, vivo has always sought to elevate the technology industry and create a better future through its ongoing innovation.

Continuing its drive for innovation and pushing boundaries, vivo has successfully launched several X Series products in the region. It recently launched the latest X Series smartphone — the X80 which is very successful due to its world-class features.

vivo X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera

By collaborating with ZIESS, a leader in optical and imaging solutions, vivo X80 is a significant milestone in this journey. The X80 camera has a lot to offer, it has been appreciated by professional photographers and tech enthusiasts and consumers too. The X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a new 12MP wide-angle camera on the main panel, and a 32 MP Front Camera.

To further enhance the quality of portraits, X80 has a dedicated 12MP professional portrait lens, a new intelligent bokeh algorithm, the ZIESS Cinematic Style Bokeh, and ZIESS Style Portrait. vivo’s X80 is also the ideal companion for aspiring filmmakers, promising to produce cinematically pleasing videos.

In collaboration with Hamza Lari, vivo also presented its shot film ‘Imtehan’ which was entirely shot on the X80. By releasing this short film, the brand gave birth to a new zeal in Pakistan that focused on smartphone cinematography and photography.

vivo has successfully proved that one doesn’t require professional-grade tools to create a masterpiece. This can be achieved by simply using smartphones by each and every person. vivo encouraged the aspiring young cinematographers of the country to follow their dreams and showcase their journey for everyone to see.

The brand has also created V1+ chip, a professional imaging chip that delivers professional-level visual enhancement in imaging and display and enables diverse feature scenarios. The chip is an in-house production of vivo’s R&D Program. vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as the AI Video Enhancement. In addition, vivo V1+ Chip can also elevate the visual experience in display and gaming.

vivo V23 5G offers color-changing glass on the back

Some of the recent hot selling products for vivo in the V series, V23 5G and V23e series have set new benchmarks for mobile photography with features like 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera, Eye Autofocus algorithm, Multi-Style Portrait, AI Extreme Night Portrait camera, Double Exposure mode and dual view video.

vivo V23 5G is the first smartphone in the market to offer color-changing glass on the back that changes its color when exposed to sunlight. It is also equipped with a luxurious Fluorite AG Glass — providing a glitter finish and a galaxy-like design to the smartphone.

In addition to its innovative products, vivo also focuses on giving back and helping the local communities in Pakistan. The brand recently donated 10 million Rupees for The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 on account of the drastic monsoon rains, approximately three times higher than the historical 30-year average, resulting in uncontrollable landslides and massive floods across the region. President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, also came out to appreciate vivo’s stand that will help numerous people in this dire situation.

Guided by the “more local, more global” approach, vivo has also extended its support to the country and its population by investing in establishing a domestic manufacturing plant. A part of the “Made in Pakistan” initiative, through this plant, vivo has contributed to the empowerment and growth of the local economy and workforce by offering employment to a wide range of individuals.

vivo offline and online network of customer services

Moreover, to ensure more accessibility for its consumers, vivo established an extensive offline and online network of customer services. With 9200+ retail stores and 18 exclusive service centres, users can make the best of superior after-sales services. During the pandemic, vivo decentralized its customer support system with the introduction of contactless WhatsApp Support. Users now have the option to seek help across hotline and online channels (Email, live chat, & FB messenger).

In the first quarter of 2022, vivo topped the Chinese smartphone market, earning the honour of ranking as the country’s most preferred smartphone. On the global front, vivo has announced that it will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments. vivo has been the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup™ since 2017 for two editions.

Having achieved numerous milestones in 5 years, the brand hopes to move forward by identifying opportunities and overcoming challenges with its innovation-led approach to providing the best smartphone experiences. vivo has yet again achieved what numerous strive to achieve due to the constant love and support that people of Pakistan has shown for the brands in the last 5 years. Making vivo the most loved brand in the country.

Check Also: vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™