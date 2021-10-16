vivo’s Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan vivo is ready to showcase the excellence of its X Series with X70 Pro

vivo, a leading global technology brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its high-end flagship smartphone, the X70 Pro, in Pakistan on 18th October 2021. The phone is a culmination of a strategic partnership between vivo and ZEISS to create a vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System that reinvents mobile photography, bringing it up to professional standards.

vivo, to create a new hegemony of smartphone photography, teamed up with ZEISS late last year and released their flagship X series smartphones. The upcoming launch of the X70 Pro continues the legacy of this partnership, with the device also equipped with ZEISS technology, namely – ZEISS T* Coating. All camera lenses on the X70 Pro have certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, reproducing everything you shoot crystal clearly and brilliantly with true colour.

Furthermore, to upend the standards of mobile photography, even more, X70 Pro has an exclusive feature, the Ultra-sensing Gimbal Camera. This feature is a one-of-a-kind technology that will allow users to capture seamless video without any motion jerk, even in low light. It would help the smartphone zoom further without loss in quality and deliver superior Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for a super steady camera experience even while running, playing a sport, or shooting on uneven surfaces.

X70 Pro sets a new standard in photography for the industry by providing professional-level photography features that are better than a DSLR. For photography enthusiasts, this phone is set to create wonders.

