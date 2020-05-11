vivo’s V-series is known for its innovation in Pakistan and each new phone brings some futuristic features at the most affordable prices. V19 is going to be the latest addition to the family focusing on key features including Super Night Mode, Dual iView Display and Aura Screen Light.

vivo’s latest V-Series Smartphone V19 to Launch on May 14 in Pakistan

The global innovative smartphone brand is known for its star-studded launch events in Pakistan. However, vivo won’t hold a regular launch event amid the pandemic conditions in Pakistan and this time a short digital broadcast will be used to make the announcement on May 14, 2020.

Pricing and pre-order details are currently kept under the wraps and will be revealed on the day of launch. The warm-up campaign featuring vivo V19’s brand ambassadors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir is currently on full swing and vivo is offering lots of gifts to its fans through social media platforms.

What’s Special About vivo V19?

vivo V19 is going to be a budget smartphone with flagship-grade features; here are a few that you should be excited about:

Check