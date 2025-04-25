It seems like the foldable smartphone market is going to expand to another level in the coming years. Almost all the big companies have launched or are working on foldable phones. Now, vivo also come up with a very unique idea for its next foldable phone. This device could change how foldables are designed. A new patent filed in China shows Vivo’s unique idea. vivo wants to make a foldable device with two separate screens. vivo’s new foldable concept features a detachable second screen. It will have its own hardware inside. That means it can work on its own or with the main screen.

This idea is very different from other foldable phones. Most foldables are one piece. But Vivo’s design is modular. It gives users more freedom and flexibility.

vivo’s New Foldable Concept Features a Detachable Second Screen

The design shows two screens. One is the main screen. The other is a detachable second screen. These two parts connect using magnets. They also talk to each other through special contact points on their edges.

When the second screen is removed, it can still work. It can show images, play sounds, and do tasks using its own hardware. It does not need to be attached to the main screen all the time. However, it can get data from the main device or another controller.

When the screens are connected, the main screen can control the second one. It can also share power or features. This setup allows both screens to work together. That means both displays can be active at the same time. This is a big improvement over current foldables, where one side is often inactive when folded.

The second screen can be used in many ways. It could show slides or videos during a presentation. In gaming, it might display maps, scores, or other info. While watching movies, the second screen could handle sound or subtitles.

This design is very creative. But it may also bring some problems. One worry is losing the second screen. That would make the device incomplete. Also, if this is a phone, there may be a big empty space in the middle when the screens are detached. That would be odd for a smartphone. Because of this, some experts think Vivo may be building a modular tablet, not a phone.

Still, it’s exciting to see new ideas in foldable tech. Vivo is trying something bold. If it works well, it could lead to new types of smart devices.

We’ll have to wait and see what Vivo turns this patent into. But one thing is clear – innovation is not slowing down.