Vivo’s Origin OS to be Launched by End 2020





Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. has launched its Vivo Funtouch OS 10 last year. The Vivo Funtouch OS 10 was introduced along with the X30 smartphone, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was delayed and changed to just updating the older phones. Vivo to replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS.

Over the recent year and a half, Vivo Communication Technology has worked effortlessly to enhance its Android-based OS for their phones. The company has made a few improvements to its Funtouch Operating System, with the Android 11 and Android 10 based changes improving on each other remarkably.

vivo to replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS

Now it seems that the Vivo Company’s next goal is to launch an even better Operating system in the technology market, and it is heard that they are working hard on this new project.

As per leaks, the company has planned to launch the new operating system under the latest name. The company has named the project Origin OS, as per the latest reports.

Initially, Vivo decided to Switch to the Jovi OS before leaving the project. So, now Vivo has the latest internal software project, and that is known as Origin OS.

Evidently, Origin OS’s full form is “Original OS.” According to the Leakster Digital Chat Station declares that it will be a huge enhancement over the present Funtouch project. Moreover, it seems like this will be a near-complete re-write also.

As per Digital Chat Station, Origin OS will be one of the best Android User Interface customizations in the market. Furthermore, there are no latest details regarding the new User interface, but this is confirmed that it will be different from Vivo’s present system.

Reportedly, the Official launch event will happen between the months of November and December 2020 and may occur at the same time when the Vivo X60 will launch.

Also Read: vivo Expands Business in Europe