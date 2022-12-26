Vladimir Putin Refuses To Use Internet As He’s Afraid Of Being Spied

Advertisement

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with you all. Why does Russian President Vladimir Putin avoid using the internet? According to the latest news, he’s worried that people may spy on his activity that’s why he does not want to use the internet.

Why does Russian President Vladimir Putin avoid using the internet?

According to reports, the Russian leader has long refused to be online. What he fears the most is digital surveillance. While doing so, Putin has become reliant on physical documents provided by advisors including time-sensitive material other than the info available on the internet.

The point notable here is that the updates on his unprovoked war in Ukraine take days to reach Putin and may be out of date by the time they arrive. According to the reports, battlefield information starts with commanders on the frontlines, who send it to the Federal Security Service (FSB), which further gives it to the Security Council of Russia. After that, the council’s secretary delivers the information to Putin. Some

Russian state media reports claim that in 2020 Putin did use the internet occasionally, but the Russian leader did not use a smartphone. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated at the time:

“He doesn’t have a smartphone, it’s simply impossible,”

When Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in late February, the Kremlin began cracking down on access to foreign social media sites and platforms which prompted Russians to seek alternative means. According to Freedom House, a Washington-based non-profit organization, Russia has seen the sharpest decline in internet freedom this year as compared to any other country.

